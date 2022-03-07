Scrypta (LYRA) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 174.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $120,056.95 and approximately $39.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,333,889 coins and its circulating supply is 20,533,889 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

