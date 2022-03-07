SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.

SE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.50.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $97.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. SEA has a 52-week low of $96.19 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SEA will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SEA by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SEA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,737 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

