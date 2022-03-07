SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.50.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $97.44 on Thursday. SEA has a 1-year low of $96.19 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

