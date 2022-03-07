Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Nucor by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $138.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.34. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

