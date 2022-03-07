Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $151.92 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.20.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.