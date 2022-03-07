Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

NYSE SRE opened at $151.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

