Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 305.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after acquiring an additional 230,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

SRE stock opened at $151.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $151.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

