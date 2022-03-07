Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE opened at $151.92 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $151.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

