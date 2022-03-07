SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SenesTech stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,286. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SenesTech by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SenesTech by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SenesTech by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

