Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust makes up about 1.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SVC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 95,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,989. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

