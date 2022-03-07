ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) to post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.80. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $547.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.89, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.44 and a 200-day moving average of $623.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,741 shares of company stock worth $24,129,909 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.