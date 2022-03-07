Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 33.5% in February

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 2,553,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,308,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,890,771 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 8.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 133,594 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

