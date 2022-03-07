Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.86 ($8.49).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 650 ($8.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.31) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 14th.

SHB stock traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 547.50 ($7.35). 318,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 608.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 617.88. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($9.05).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

