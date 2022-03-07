Shiba Inu Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.69 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $12.69 billion and approximately $880.82 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042758 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.57 or 0.06557290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,103.94 or 0.99761178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

