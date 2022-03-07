Shield Protocol Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $393,920.90 and approximately $26,146.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00004245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.11 or 0.06648066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,862.87 or 0.99763555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.