Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.96

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.96 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 17619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16.
In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 938.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
