Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of SHMUY stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.53. Shimizu has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

Get Shimizu alerts:

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHMUY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shimizu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.