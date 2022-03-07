Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGIOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

