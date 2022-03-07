Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 172,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SCVL opened at $29.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.