Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €80.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €164.50 ($184.83).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE opened at €69.00 ($77.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €75.70 ($85.06) and a twelve month high of €205.40 ($230.79). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of €102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €128.06.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.