Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €80.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €164.50 ($184.83).

Shares of SAE opened at €69.00 ($77.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €75.70 ($85.06) and a twelve month high of €205.40 ($230.79). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of €102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €128.06.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.