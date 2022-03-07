Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Declines By 35.2%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 2,496.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 505,813 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 1,159.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 398,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVCT opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $8.25.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

