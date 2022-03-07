Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Increases By 45.0%

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of BNNRU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Banner Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

