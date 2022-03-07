Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Decreases By 22.2%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.15. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised CKX Lands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

