Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Increases By 60.8%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NYSE:STK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,051. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $39.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
