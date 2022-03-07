Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Rises By 41.5%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$54.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29.

Get DFDS A/S alerts:

About DFDS A/S (Get Rating)

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.