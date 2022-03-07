Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Decreases By 32.3%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $1,535,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $766,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

NYSE:DDL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. 180,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,313. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

