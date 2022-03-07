Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Decreases By 30.2%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

