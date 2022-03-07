Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Expands By 36.6%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.67. 9,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.62. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $363.48 and a twelve month high of $550.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRFHF. CIBC began coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.25.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

