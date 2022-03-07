Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expands By 31.0%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 862,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. First Bancorp has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

