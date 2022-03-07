Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Decreases By 18.4%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 669,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.