Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Decreases By 18.4%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 669,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.
Galapagos stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.
Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.