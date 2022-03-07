Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Grows By 35.0%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.53%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after buying an additional 2,517,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,510 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GrowGeneration by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

