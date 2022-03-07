Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Drops By 36.2%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCYT opened at $0.04 on Monday. H-CYTE has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

About H-CYTE (Get Rating)

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.