Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Drops By 36.2%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HCYT opened at $0.04 on Monday. H-CYTE has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.02.
About H-CYTE
