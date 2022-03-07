Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Decreases By 28.1%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 218.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $$69.25 on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $77.28.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.