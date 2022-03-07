Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Decreases By 28.1%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 218.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $$69.25 on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $77.28.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

