Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Rises By 55.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 351,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 454.2 days.

HUSQF stock remained flat at $$11.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

