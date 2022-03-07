Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Rises By 55.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 351,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 454.2 days.
HUSQF stock remained flat at $$11.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.