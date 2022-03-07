Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Drops By 29.2%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,959. The stock has a market cap of $526.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

