Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expands By 45.7%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

LAZ traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.95. 1,534,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,706. Lazard has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,300,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,944,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

