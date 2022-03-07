Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Declines By 20.9%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 490.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 92,472 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

