Short Interest in Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Drops By 21.4%

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 441,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,471.0 days.

MLRYY remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Monday. Mail.ru Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Mail.ru Group alerts:

About Mail.ru Group (Get Rating)

VK Co, Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.