Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Declines By 38.4%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,400 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 1,312,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,021.0 days.

Shares of MZDAF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 687. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

