Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Grows By 57.9%

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Metallis Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.20. 126,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.48.
Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
