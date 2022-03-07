Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Grows By 57.9%

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Metallis Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.20. 126,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.48.

Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

