Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Declines By 27.3%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.36. 8,937,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,942. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 million, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $43.00.

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,500 in the last three months. 52.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

