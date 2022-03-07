Short Interest in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expands By 28.5%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 13,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after acquiring an additional 643,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 134,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,619. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

