Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Increases By 47.8%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 137,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,588. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $92.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.