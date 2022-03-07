Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Declines By 23.1%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NCRBF remained flat at $$34.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. Nippon Carbon has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $40.11.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile (Get Rating)
