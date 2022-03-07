Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Drops By 28.2%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 526,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $8.86 on Monday, hitting $217.59. 8,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson has a 52 week low of $190.43 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.