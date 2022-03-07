Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Rises By 41.1%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ONPH traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 285,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,536. Oncology Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.
About Oncology Pharma (Get Rating)
