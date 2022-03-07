Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Declines By 20.0%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $283.85 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $279.12 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.94.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after acquiring an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $97,867,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.