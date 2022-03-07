Short Interest in Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Rises By 46.2%

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Plant Veda Foods stock remained flat at $$0.62 during trading hours on Monday. Plant Veda Foods has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87.

