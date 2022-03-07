Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Declines By 27.2%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PLYA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 186,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,776 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.64. 69,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,923. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

