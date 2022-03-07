Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Decreases By 36.5%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NYSE:PHI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,710. PLDT has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

